Dr. Donald Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
-
1
Nashville Cosmetic Surgery Center4322 Harding Pike Ste 314, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 219-7937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 90 days post op from abdominoplasty with lipo of the hips, flanks and thighs, and could not be more pleased with the results! I’m picky, and this doctor does fantastic work, and has excellent bedside manner. Most of all, he and his team communicate frequent and thoroughly. This surgery is no joke - it is complex, life changing, and takes tremendous patience during recovery - but Dr. Griffin and his entire team have been absolutely wonderful throughout this entire journey!
About Dr. Donald Griffin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1396893921
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
