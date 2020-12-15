Dr. Donald Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Gregory, MD
Dr. Donald Gregory, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Consultants Heart Center1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-4303
Dr. Gregory is a fantastic doctor! He helped to save my parents’ lives many times, not to mention my brother & me. His past experience plus bedside manner are amazing. I am indebted to him for saving my life. I recommend him to everyone.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235108747
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gregory using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregory has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
