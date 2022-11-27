See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Donald Greco, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Greco, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED.

Dr. Greco works at Desert Clinic Pain Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA, Palm Springs, CA, San Andreas, CA and Angels Camp, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste B2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 321-1315
  2. 2
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    79200 Corporate Center Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 285-3755
  3. 3
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    1133 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 320-8005
  4. 4
    Dignity Health Mark Twain Specialty Care Center
    704 Mountain Ranch Rd, San Andreas, CA 95249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 754-9232
  5. 5
    James Dalton Medical Offices
    590 Stanislaus Ave, Angels Camp, CA 95222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 736-0813
  6. 6
    Mark Twain Cancer Treatment and Cancer Care
    700 Mountain Ranch Rd Ste B, San Andreas, CA 95249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Dominion Insurance
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 27, 2022
    I had spinal anathesia done by this Doctorand a group of medical professionals were there and it was wonderful He is just Great :)
    Rory LOZADA — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Greco, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740416767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
