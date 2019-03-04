Overview

Dr. Donald Graham, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Graham works at Statesboro Neurosurgery in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.