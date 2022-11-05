Dr. Donald Goodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Goodin, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Goodin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Cumberland County Hospital, T J Health Columbia, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and The Medical Center At Caverna.
Dr. Goodin works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology/Oncology521 Robinbrooke Blvd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Cumberland County Hospital
- T J Health Columbia
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- The Medical Center At Caverna
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good Oncologist. Only regret he works from.
About Dr. Donald Goodin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922102391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Goodin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodin works at
Dr. Goodin has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodin.
