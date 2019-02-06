Dr. Girard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Girard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Girard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Girard works at
Locations
Seth L. Ivins MD LLC2601 Annand Dr Ste 19, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 633-5755
- 2 5211 W Woodmill Dr Ste 36, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 633-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Girard has been a lifesaver for me! I’ve been to many gastroenterologist and Dr. Girard is by far the best!!! He diagnosed my condition in just one visit! I followed everything he told me to do and now I am feeling better than I’ve felt in years!! I would highly recommend Dr. Girard! His compassion and expertise is just Amazing!!!
About Dr. Donald Girard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326008509
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girard accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girard works at
Dr. Girard has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girard speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Girard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girard.
