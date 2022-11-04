Overview

Dr. Donald Gingerich, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ionia, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Ionia Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Gingerich works at Spectrum Health Pennock Family Medicine - Ionia in Ionia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.