Dr. Donald Garver Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Garver Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 150, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 881-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Garver for a long time, he has done 2 successful elbow surgeries, rotator-cuff, bunion, and most recent knee-cap replacement. He is very straight forward and thorough, he explains everything very well, and he cares, very important
About Dr. Donald Garver Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1841222999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
