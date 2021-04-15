See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Donald Gardner, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Donald Gardner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Gardner works at Endocrinology and Diabetes Care Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Endocrinology and Diabetes Care Center
    Endocrinology and Diabetes Care Center, 1140 Business Center Dr Ste 550, Houston, TX 77043, (713) 984-8200

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hypertension
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Lipid Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Arthritis
Back Pain
Biopsy
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hernia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteomalacia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Potassium Deficiency
Scurvy
Sinusitis
Thyroid Disease
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ultrasound
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 15, 2021
    Such an AMAZING, patient and caring doctor. He listens to my concerns. Instead of scolding me about my weight gain, he told me that we were going to work on one thing at a time.
    Lucy R — Apr 15, 2021
    English, Chinese
    NPI: 1174616619
    Fellowship: SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency: Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship: Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Medical Education: University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications: Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Donald Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gardner works at Endocrinology and Diabetes Care Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gardner’s profile.

    Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

