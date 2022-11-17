Dr. Donald Gajewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Gajewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Gajewski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Gajewski works at
Locations
-
1
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates P.A.111 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-7331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at Biltmore Park310 Long Shoals Rd # 201, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 782-9330
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Gajewski?
My husband’s leg was crushed when his tractor turned over. Dr. G. worked for days doing six operations to save the leg! My husband now walks with a limp….four months later! Can’t say enough good things about this doctor, including that he was on the phone PERSONALLY keeping me updated on my husband situation……In today’s world personal contact is rare! God Bless him!
About Dr. Donald Gajewski, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851495535
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gajewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajewski works at
Dr. Gajewski has seen patients for Chordoma, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.