Dr. Donald Dickman, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Dickman, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Allergy, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dickman works at
Locations
Miramont Family Medicine4674 Snow Mesa Dr Ste 140, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (303) 805-5528Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mcfarland Clinic-carroll1214 S Grant Rd, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-1500Thursday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midlands Choice
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- POMCO Group
- PreferredOne
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Nicole is one of the most caring people I have ever met. Today my ride did not show and she went the extra mile to call them and follow up. It is people like her that make the world a better place. The medical staff is always on top of it. Dr Dickman listen's to my needs and always takes care of me every time.
About Dr. Donald Dickman, MD
- Allergy
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205832433
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wyoming Family Practice Residency Cheyenne
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickman works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickman.
