Dr. Donald Fulsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Fulsom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Fulsom, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Fulsom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pat Wright MD306 E Houston St, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 593-6550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulsom?
Dr Fulsom has been treating my grandson for almost 3 years and we love him. He is kind and compassionate. When I made the first appointment it was 5 month away but after talking to our pediatrician he got us in a few days later! Thank you Dr. Fulsom!
About Dr. Donald Fulsom, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679568794
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulsom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulsom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulsom works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulsom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulsom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulsom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulsom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.