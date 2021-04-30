Dr. Freidenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Freidenberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Donald Freidenberg, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Freidenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donald L. Freidenberg2121 Bethel Rd Ste F, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 457-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freidenberg?
Dr. Freidenberg was very thoughtful, responsive, and caring in helping my mother with dementia. As she became acutely confused and others just gave up on her, Dr. F had a methodical, logical approach to figure out what had changed. He even continued to consult when she went on Hospice care. I highly recommend Dr. Freidenberg--great for patients and their family.
About Dr. Donald Freidenberg, DO
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063492601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freidenberg accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freidenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freidenberg works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freidenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freidenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.