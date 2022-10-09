Dr. Donald Fowler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Fowler III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Fowler III, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Fowler III works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Marietta620 Cherokee St NE Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 635-1812
-
2
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta The Battery Atlanta455 Legends Pl SE Ste 890, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 418-9090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fowler III?
Staff was friendly and Dr Fowler was kind and knowledgeable about my problem. I like that he listened without seeming rushed. Very happy with my visit and will definitely recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Donald Fowler III, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1912167180
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery/Cornell Medical Center
- Duke University
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler III works at
Dr. Fowler III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.