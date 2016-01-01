Dr. Donald Farquhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farquhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Farquhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Farquhar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Farquhar works at
Locations
-
1
Springhill Pediatrics PC4300 Old Shell Rd Ste A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 342-9928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farquhar?
About Dr. Donald Farquhar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811996929
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farquhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farquhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farquhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farquhar works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Farquhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farquhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farquhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farquhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.