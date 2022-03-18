Dr. Erb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Erb, DO
Dr. Donald Erb, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Kennedy-White Orthopaedic Center6050 Cattleridge Blvd Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 365-0655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
1st visit, Dr. Web took time which is becoming obsolete in the medical field these days. I left feeling well informed, as I also took my time and asked questions to make ME comfortable with decisions on procedure. Also took time to fill out my paperwork Great 1st visit, wonderful doctor and office staff.
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275586042
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Erb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erb has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Erb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.