Dr. Donald Elton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Elton, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poinciana, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of South Carolina|University SC
Dr. Elton works at
Locations
Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 589-7459Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Harrington Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Told me what I needed to hear and not just what I wanted to hear.
About Dr. Donald Elton, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1538126685
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina|University SC
- Palmetto Health (Richland)
- Palmetto Health (Richland)
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elton has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Elton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.