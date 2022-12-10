Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
1
Urologic Cancer Care8001 Youree Dr Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was under Dr. Elmajian's care before, during and after a lengthy, radical surgical procedure. Dr. Elmajian explained his options thoroughly, listened well, answered all questions and then provided expert care. We are both grateful for his professionalism and kindness during this entire process. We highly recommend him to everyone. Thank you.
About Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427076777
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Usc University Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmajian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmajian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmajian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmajian.
