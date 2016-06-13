Overview

Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Ellenburg works at Allergy & Asthma Affiliates PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN, Powell, TN, Morristown, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.