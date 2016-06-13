See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Ellenburg works at Allergy & Asthma Affiliates PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Alcoa, TN, Powell, TN, Morristown, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Affiliates PC
    2121 Highland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 (865) 525-2640
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma Affiliates
    123 Gill St, Alcoa, TN 37701 (865) 525-2640
  3. 3
    Allergy & Asthma Affiliates
    7714 Conner Rd Ste 108, Powell, TN 37849 (865) 938-7789
  4. 4
    Morristown Office
    500 McFarland St Ste E, Morristown, TN 37814 (423) 254-3590
  5. 5
    Knoxville - Broadway
    4817 N Broadway St Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-7363
  6. 6
    Allergy & Asthma Affiliates
    9017 Cross Park Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37923 (865) 693-4556
  7. 7
    Oak Ridge Office
    1060 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 (865) 813-0626
  8. 8
    Sevierville Office
    632 Dolly Parton Pkwy Ste 5, Sevierville, TN 37862 (865) 429-9070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Tennessee Children's Hospital
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Aspirin Desensitization Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dog Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
IgE Mediated Gastrointestinal Food Allergy Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Perennial Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Perennial Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Vasomotor Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2016
    He is my second choice when consulting regarding my Asthma allergy. He has been treating me since past few years, and all his prescribed medicine works for me. Although, I had switched my doctor for a change to see if I can get better results from a different doctor.
    Zalie in Knoxville, TN — Jun 13, 2016
    About Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548354475
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville
    Internship
    • Norton Chldns Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
