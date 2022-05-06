Dr. Donald Eckhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Eckhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Eckhardt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Locations
Tomball Woman's Healthcare Center - Michel Road13635 Michel Rd, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 805-3999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely Love Donald Eckhardt! He delivered all of my babies. I have followed him from Tomball to The Woodlands and back to Tomball. He has been my OB for 15 years and I refuse to go anywhere else! Love his Staff as well!
About Dr. Donald Eckhardt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154417442
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas, Obstetrics and Gynecology|University Tex Sw/parkland Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hospital|John Peter Smith Hospital, Transitional
- University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Eckhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckhardt.
