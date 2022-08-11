Dr. Don Eberhart, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eberhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Eberhart, DDS
Overview
Dr. Don Eberhart, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Surprise, AZ.
Locations
Dental Arts of Surprise14815 W Bell Rd Ste 202, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 264-7798Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pain in a tooth. Everyone in this office should be commended. 6 stars for everybody non better.
About Dr. Don Eberhart, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1598884769
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberhart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eberhart accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eberhart using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eberhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eberhart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eberhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.