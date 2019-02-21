Dr. Donald Eagerton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagerton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Eagerton, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Eagerton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Health Specialists- Endocrinology945 82nd Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Carolina Health Specialists4591 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 497-5929Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is definitely the best of the best.
About Dr. Donald Eagerton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina
- Univeristy of South Carolina
