Overview

Dr. Donald Dworek, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Dworek works at Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown, PA with other offices in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.