Dr. Donald Drummond, MD
Dr. Donald Drummond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
My Way Pediatrics LLC1410 Royal Palm Beach Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 423-9944
Dr. Donald T. Drummond, MD2151 45th St Ste 107, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 844-2233
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been with Dr. Drummond's office since 1995. He has always, always been available for me and my child. Then i had a nerve to get pregnant again in 2008. He was right there when i needed him. My son was born with down syndrome and he has always made him self available once again. I wouldn't want another doctor to take care of my children. Now he has another Dr. in his office. If he took her in then i know i am in good hands. West Palm Beach, FL
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.