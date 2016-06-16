See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Donald Doyle, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Doyle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.

Dr. Doyle works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Bronchospasm
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Bronchospasm

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Disorders
Systemic Sclerosis
Tuberculosis
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 16, 2016
Dr. Doyle did a thorough review of my medical history before my appointment and was ready to talk about tests and possible treatments the moment introductions were done. He has always taken the time to answer my questions and has explained, in detail, the findings of the tests that he has recommended. I highly recommend him. The only issue that I have is with scheduling an appointment. He is only in his office two days out of the week, so scheduling can be difficult and very delayed.
Josh in Fairfield, CA — Jun 16, 2016
About Dr. Donald Doyle, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1699766220
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys
Medical Education
  • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Doyle works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Doyle’s profile.

Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Doyle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

