Dr. Donald Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Doyle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Doyle works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doyle did a thorough review of my medical history before my appointment and was ready to talk about tests and possible treatments the moment introductions were done. He has always taken the time to answer my questions and has explained, in detail, the findings of the tests that he has recommended. I highly recommend him. The only issue that I have is with scheduling an appointment. He is only in his office two days out of the week, so scheduling can be difficult and very delayed.
About Dr. Donald Doyle, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699766220
Education & Certifications
- Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doyle speaks Spanish.
