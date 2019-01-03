See All Ophthalmologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Donald Downer, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1060)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Downer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Downer works at Clay Eye Physicians in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Clay Eye Physicians
    2023 PROFESSIONAL CENTER DR, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 272-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Treatment frequency



Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injection Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Intracorneal Ring (ICR) Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
No-Stitch Corneal Transplantation (DLEK) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Phacoemulsification Chevron Icon
Phakic Refractive Lens Implantation Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Radial Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Repair of Lid Retraction Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Transillumination Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1060 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1060)
    5 Star
    (936)
    4 Star
    (77)
    3 Star
    (31)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 03, 2019
    Dr. Downer has been treating my Glaucoma for 4 years. He is professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. My disease has been carefully supervised and has not progressed.
    DC, FL — Jan 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Donald Downer, MD
    About Dr. Donald Downer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588777833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Medical Center
    Internship
    • Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Downer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downer works at Clay Eye Physicians in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Downer’s profile.

    Dr. Downer has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1060 patients have reviewed Dr. Downer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

