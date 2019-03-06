Dr. Donald Dominy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Dominy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Dominy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Dominy works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Houston Methodist16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 690-4678Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominy?
3/19 a wonderful dr. Thank you! Deana kahlenberg
About Dr. Donald Dominy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336370527
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hamot - Pittsburg|Upmc Hamot Hand Surgery Fellowship
- University of Texas - Houston|UT Health Science Center Houston
- UT Health Science Center Houston
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Dallas
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dominy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dominy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominy works at
Dr. Dominy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominy.
