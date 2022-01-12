Dr. Donald Dolce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Dolce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Dolce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Dolce works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Orthopedics Rosedale1651 W Rosedale St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 930-2030Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolce?
Incredible injury to my shoulder. Surgery was 100% successful. Dr. Dolce is amazing as well as his staff. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Donald Dolce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053572925
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Georgetown Univ Hosp
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Tcu
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolce works at
Dr. Dolce has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.