Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Selinsgrove, PA. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh, School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Dinello works at Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove in Selinsgrove, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove
    2 Atrium Ct, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 374-2424
    Dental Care Associates - Greensburg
    184 OLD ROUTE 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 832-3813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 02, 2022
    Oct 02, 2022
Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD, oral & maxillofacial surgery : REMARKABLE!! RARE COMPETENCE! As retired podiatrist, 25 years private practice, I recognize professional competence and concern for patient comfort and compassion. Dr. Dinello exceeded my expectations, even from my wife's high regards for her previous care by Dr. Dinello. My regular dentist, did not want to extract a damaged upper rear (wisdom) molar due to distorted roots and potential procedural difficulty. His anesthesia was literally pain-free; topical application to surface followed by injection did not hurt at all, even around the inner border of the molar! Actual moment of extraction was unnoticed; no jerk or force was expended. 'No-removal' stitches placed (absorbable sutures) to minimize blood loss and speed closure of site, not always done by surgeons. If any serious or accident (trauma) treatment is needed, if he is available, insist on his care.
    Dr. Terrance Stanton — Oct 02, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255311205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pittsburgh, School Of Dental Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Dinello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

