Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
1
STAT Surgical Northeast8715 Village Dr Ste 305, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 657-2100
2
STAT Surgical525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 657-2100
3
Stat Surgical Northeast16977 Interstate 35 N Ste 280, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 657-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr Dilworth by my Gastroenterology doctor due to gallbladder issues and let me tell you Dr Dilworth is AWESOME! Not only did he help resolve my horrific stomach pain by scheduling surgery right away, but his demeanor is fantastic! He’s got a great personality and explains everything in detail so you know exactly what he is going to do! I totally recommend him to anyone with gallbladder issues! He’s PHENOMENAL!!!
About Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023064524
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Texas Tech Univ
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilworth has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dilworth speaks Spanish.
320 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.