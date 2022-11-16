See All General Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD

General Surgery
5 (320)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Dilworth works at Alamo Urology Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    STAT Surgical Northeast
    8715 Village Dr Ste 305, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 657-2100
  2. 2
    STAT Surgical
    525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 657-2100
  3. 3
    Stat Surgical Northeast
    16977 Interstate 35 N Ste 280, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 657-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 320 ratings
    Patient Ratings (320)
    5 Star
    (311)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023064524
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Dilworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dilworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dilworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dilworth has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    320 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

