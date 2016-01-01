Dr. Donald Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Dennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Dennis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Dennis works at
Locations
-
1
Dennis Surgery Center Inc.3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 215, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-7487
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?
About Dr. Donald Dennis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1023198660
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.