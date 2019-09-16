See All General Surgeons in Odessa, TX
Dr. Donald Davenport Jr, DO

General Surgery
3.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Davenport Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Davenport Jr works at Artun Aksade MD PA in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Faye Armstrong-paap MD PA
    540 W 5th St Ste 470, Odessa, TX 79761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 580-8330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Open
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Bone Cancer
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tonsillitis
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Tracheal Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 16, 2019
    From the first day we met Dr. Davenport, he was very friendly and professional. My husband was very ill, flown in from another town. He provided us with the information we needed and answered all of our questions. Never was in a hurry to leave the room. We also met some of the other MD staff, that was with him, and we were impressed. Dr. Davenport will be a man, a surgeon, we recommend highly for his service.
    Tony and Carolyn Lujan — Sep 16, 2019
    About Dr. Donald Davenport Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982608964
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

