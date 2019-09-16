Overview

Dr. Donald Davenport Jr, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Davenport Jr works at Artun Aksade MD PA in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.