Dr. Donald D'Amico, MD
Dr. Donald D'Amico, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. D'Amico is one of the most professional physicians I have encountered in any specialty area of medicine. His knowledge, diagnostic talents and surgical skills are extraordinary. His ability to communicate and empathize with patients is outstanding. Dr. D'Amico inspires confidence, provides his patients with a sense of well being, and achieves remarkable results. It's difficult to express my appreciation for the quality of care I have received.
About Dr. Donald D'Amico, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1326022096
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Massachusetts Eye &amp; Ear Infirm|Massachusetts Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Michael Reese Hospital &amp; Medical Center|Michael Reese Med Center|Michael Reese Med Ctr
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Ophthalmology
