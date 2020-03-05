Dr. Donald Curtis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Curtis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Curtis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Curtis works at
Midwestern University Multispecialty Clinic19389 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 537-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Curtis for many years. I cannot say enough about Dr. Curtis and his staff for the care of my feet. Dr. Curtis is a very caring doctor who spends time with you to explain everything about your treatment.
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902847577
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
