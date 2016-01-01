Overview

Dr. Donald Cundiff, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Cundiff works at Firelands Center For Coordinated Care in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Peabody, MA and Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.