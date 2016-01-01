Dr. Donald Cundiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cundiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Cundiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Cundiff, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Cundiff works at
Locations
-
1
Sandusky Surgeons Inc1221 Hayes Ave Ste F, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 557-6550
-
2
Bariatric Medicine & General Surgery1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (855) 934-4488
-
3
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center50 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-1066
-
4
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cundiff?
About Dr. Donald Cundiff, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1376580050
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- U Louisville
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cundiff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cundiff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cundiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cundiff works at
Dr. Cundiff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cundiff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cundiff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cundiff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.