Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crescenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Crescenzo works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 720, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2077
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crescenzo?
Exceptional, compassionate care and skilled execution of quadruple bypass!!! Bedside manner is personable and assuring. Very knowledgeable and took time to make sure all of our questions and concerns were answered. Never felt rushed when meeting with him. After initial consultation we definitely knew we made right decision to change surgeons from a different health system over to Dr. Creacenzo and his team. Would highly recommend him. If you have to trust your life with a cardio thoracic surgeon, Dr. Crescenzo is your guy! Kudos to his excellent team as well.
About Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, French
- 1538162300
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Loyola College
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crescenzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crescenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crescenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crescenzo works at
Dr. Crescenzo speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Crescenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crescenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crescenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crescenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.