Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Crescenzo works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 720, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 24, 2022
    Exceptional, compassionate care and skilled execution of quadruple bypass!!! Bedside manner is personable and assuring. Very knowledgeable and took time to make sure all of our questions and concerns were answered. Never felt rushed when meeting with him. After initial consultation we definitely knew we made right decision to change surgeons from a different health system over to Dr. Creacenzo and his team. Would highly recommend him. If you have to trust your life with a cardio thoracic surgeon, Dr. Crescenzo is your guy! Kudos to his excellent team as well.
    Mark Lloyd and Family — Jan 24, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1538162300
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Loyola College
    • Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
