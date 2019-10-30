Overview

Dr. Donald Covell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.



Dr. Covell works at Kentucky Bone and Joint Surgeons in Lexington, KY with other offices in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.