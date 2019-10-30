Dr. Donald Covell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Covell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Covell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Covell works at
Locations
Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine216 Fountain Ct Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 236-8730Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Psc333 S 3rd St Ste B, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery on foot and ankle. Dr Covell is a great communicator that addresses all questions and concerns with direct and precise answers. Wonderful personality.
About Dr. Donald Covell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124346002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covell works at
Dr. Covell has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Covell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covell.
