Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD

Psychiatry
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Cornelius works at Alabama Psychiatry in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Psychiatry - Vestavia
    1776 Independence Ct Ste 302, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 506-0322

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Opioid Dependence
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Dr. Cornelius is the most personable psychiatrist I have ever had the pleasure of dealing with, without judgment or opinions. 10/10 in every aspect.
    Cassie — Apr 27, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700873825
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cornelius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cornelius works at Alabama Psychiatry in Vestavia Hills, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cornelius’s profile.

    Dr. Cornelius has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornelius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornelius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

