Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Cornelius works at Alabama Psychiatry in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.