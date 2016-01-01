Dr. Donald Connolly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Connolly, DDS
Overview
Dr. Donald Connolly, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Aptos, CA.
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
Aptos Office9059 Soquel Dr Ste D, Aptos, CA 95003 Directions (831) 539-2164
Santa Cruz Office824 Mission St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 593-4475
Watsonville Office386 S Green Valley Rd Ste 2, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 539-2163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Connolly, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1508988387
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
