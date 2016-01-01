Overview

Dr. Donald Connolly, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Aptos, CA.



Dr. Connolly works at Donald P. Connolly, DDS in Aptos, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA and Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.