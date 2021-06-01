See All General Surgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Donald Conner, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Conner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center

Dr. Conner works at SurgOne, PC in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    SurgOne, PC
    3333 S Bannock St Ste 605, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0659

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Ileus
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Rib Fracture
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Prolapse
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Breast Surgical Procedure
Colectomy
Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cystectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Mastectomy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Trigger Point Injection
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 01, 2021
    Had my hernia surgery with Dr. Conner. Was very professional, caring, and the results of his work were excellent. I highly recommend him. Was very patient, friendly, and answered any questions and concerns I had prior to the procedure. Was never hurried, and took the time to address my many concerns and even fears, as this was my first significant surgery.
    — Jun 01, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Conner, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1407944507
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    University Of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conner has seen patients for Ileus and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

