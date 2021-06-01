Dr. Donald Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Conner, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Conner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Conner works at
Locations
SurgOne, PC3333 S Bannock St Ste 605, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 963-0659
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my hernia surgery with Dr. Conner. Was very professional, caring, and the results of his work were excellent. I highly recommend him. Was very patient, friendly, and answered any questions and concerns I had prior to the procedure. Was never hurried, and took the time to address my many concerns and even fears, as this was my first significant surgery.
About Dr. Donald Conner, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407944507
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conner works at
Dr. Conner has seen patients for Ileus and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.