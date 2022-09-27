Dr. Donald Condit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Condit, MD
Dr. Donald Condit, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Condit Hand Clinic1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 115, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 954-1442
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
I was hesitant after reading some of these reviews but he is also recommended as the best. I had trigger surgery yesterday and he was amazing, wonderful, very kind. He was great!
About Dr. Donald Condit, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Indiana Hand Center
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Condit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Condit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condit has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Condit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condit.
