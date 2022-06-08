Overview

Dr. Donald Colvin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Colvin works at Fairfax Colon & Rectal Surgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Lansdowne, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.