Dr. Donald Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Coleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
He was knowledgeable, affable and has an unbelievable resume. But most of all he was approachable. Don't let his age fool you - he is 100% with it and doesn't miss a thing. He was ki d and answered all my questions!
About Dr. Donald Coleman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1235226333
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Bellevue Hosp Columbia P&amp;S|Bellevue Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Ophthalmology
