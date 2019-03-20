See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Donald Coleman, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Coleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Coleman works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Coleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235226333
    Education & Certifications

    • NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hosp Columbia P&amp;amp;S|Bellevue Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
