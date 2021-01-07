See All Otolaryngologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Donald Clutter, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Donald Clutter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Clutter works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Enlarged Turbinates and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 180, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 984-8830
  2. 2
    Sacramento Ear, Nose & Throat
    1111 Exposition Blvd Ste 700, Sacramento, CA 95815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 736-3399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr Clutter is so knowledgeable, friendly and helpful! He has treated my son and I for years!
    Lesley Haskell — Jan 07, 2021
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598768277
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter E Berman
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • IU Health Methodist
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
