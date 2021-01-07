Overview

Dr. Donald Clutter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Clutter works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Enlarged Turbinates and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.