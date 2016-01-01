Dr. Donald Clukies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clukies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Clukies, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Clukies, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, P.C.300 Hanover St Ste 1A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 567-3202
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Clukies, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Ctr
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Ny Hosp Cornell Med Sch
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Plastic Surgery
