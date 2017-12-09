Dr. Clement has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Clement, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Clement, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Clement works at
Locations
Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Today's Options
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first meeting with Dr. Clement. I could not be any happier with how the apt went. Dr. took his time to understand my history and explain everything to me. Amazing staff. I can not say enough nice things about them.
About Dr. Donald Clement, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Samoan
- English, Samoan
- Male
- 1336142348
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Wright Patterson USAF Medical Center
- University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
