Dr. Donald Clement, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (9)
2022 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Clement, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Clement works at Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC
    5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2017
    Had my first meeting with Dr. Clement. I could not be any happier with how the apt went. Dr. took his time to understand my history and explain everything to me. Amazing staff. I can not say enough nice things about them.
    Kansas City mo — Dec 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Clement, MD
    About Dr. Donald Clement, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 2022 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Samoan
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1336142348
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
    Residency
    • Wright Patterson USAF Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital

