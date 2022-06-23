Dr. Clay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Clay, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Clay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Community Clinic Springdale Medical614 E Emma Ave Ste 300, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (855) 438-2280
Champaign Dental Group610 E Emma Ave Ste A, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 524-9550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clay?
I have been a patient of Dr. Clay's for over 25 years. I can honestly say that he is the only doctor that I have that truly cares about me. His knowledge is vast about medications, and he listens and is willing to try things to come up with a combination of drugs that might work for you. Never have I experienced such quality care and empathy from a physician in my life. Any negative reviews are more than likely because people were seeking drugs that they did not need, or because he always worked for a non-profits with low budget for office staff. You have to be patient with a non-profit especially since you are on a sliding pay scale. Dr. Clay has always worked with those in need, especially those in financial distress..... trying to provide the best care possible to everyone. The ease of scheduling and office environment should not be a reflection of Dr. Clay. He is only there in these clinics to help those that might otherwise not be able to afford care. Again, the most empathetic doctor I have ever had the pleasure of working with, not to mention that he has saved my life on more than one occasion, and I am very, very thankful.
About Dr. Donald Clay, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1447381686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
