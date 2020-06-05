Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Clark, OD
Overview
Dr. Donald Clark, OD is an Optometrist in Dublin, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2032 Veterans Blvd Ste A, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-3445
- 2 117 W Jackson St, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 246-0000
-
3
Eyesight Associates100 Spillers Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 923-5872
-
4
Eyesight Associates440 Taylors Mill Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Directions (478) 825-8223
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This guy- wow. Obviously we all hate seeing a dr, even an optometrist. He makes it easier. Friendly and genuine you can tell that even outside of being a doctor he is probably kindhearted. THOROUGH ! Staff is great wait times not bad at all..... and might I add without giving specifics..... he sooo called it that I had a condition affecting my eyes before the doctors ever thought to check. Okay, he didn’t say hey- you have this. He said, with your medical history and these symptoms, you might ask your doctor to check for this...... which initial tests were negative but further tests show he was spot on. And while the condition does affect my eyes, as is a main Symptom..... if I had gone a long time without diagnosis it would have been much much harder to manage. Now, my whole family goes to him. I couldn’t recommend him more!
About Dr. Donald Clark, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1124121124
