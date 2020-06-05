See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Dublin, GA
Overview

Dr. Donald Clark, OD is an Optometrist in Dublin, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2032 Veterans Blvd Ste A, Dublin, GA 31021 (478) 272-3445
  2. 2
    117 W Jackson St, Dublin, GA 31021 (478) 246-0000
  3. 3
    Eyesight Associates
    100 Spillers Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088 (478) 923-5872
  4. 4
    Eyesight Associates
    440 Taylors Mill Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030 (478) 825-8223
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 05, 2020
    This guy- wow. Obviously we all hate seeing a dr, even an optometrist. He makes it easier. Friendly and genuine you can tell that even outside of being a doctor he is probably kindhearted. THOROUGH ! Staff is great wait times not bad at all..... and might I add without giving specifics..... he sooo called it that I had a condition affecting my eyes before the doctors ever thought to check. Okay, he didn't say hey- you have this. He said, with your medical history and these symptoms, you might ask your doctor to check for this...... which initial tests were negative but further tests show he was spot on. And while the condition does affect my eyes, as is a main Symptom..... if I had gone a long time without diagnosis it would have been much much harder to manage. Now, my whole family goes to him. I couldn't recommend him more!
    CHMH — Jun 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Donald Clark, OD
    About Dr. Donald Clark, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1124121124
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

