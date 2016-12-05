Overview

Dr. Donald Childs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Childs works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Family Medicine in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.