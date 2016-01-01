Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Casey, DO
Overview
Dr. Donald Casey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Locations
- 1 1501 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 240-4271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Casey, DO
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063444099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
